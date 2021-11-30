NEW CANTON, Ill. — A Kinderhook man was charged with DUI and other violations following an ATV crash Saturday night.
According to the arrest release, the Pike County Sheriff’s Department dispatch center received a report of an ATV crash on Illinois 96 in New Canton. An unnamed passenger on the ATV received injuries as a result of the crash.
The Pike County Sheriff’s Department investigated the crash and identified Timothy R. Swartz, 34, of Kinderhook as the driver. He was arrested on charges of aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol and leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident involving personal injuries, as well as other traffic violations.
Swartz was taken to the Pike County Jail and lodged pending an initial court appearance.