QUINCY — The public is invited to the Kroc Center’s Upscale Garage Sale, taking place from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on April 2.
Kroc Center members will have no charge for entrance, while non-members will get in for $1 per person. Attendees will have access to over 35 vendors spread out through the Center’s gym and Meadows banquet rooms. Along with traditional garage sale items and booths, local vendors for products such as Color Street, Thirty-One, Scentsy, Paparazzi, Tupperware, and Lilla Rose will be on hand.
“The Upscale Garage Sale offers a unique opportunity to shoppers,” Brooke Wade said. Wade is the Kroc Center’s special events and scheduling coordinator. “Shoppers will have access to over 35 vendors throughout The Kroc Center. Unlike in a traditional garage sale environment, attendees won’t have to worry about the weather or wasting gas driving around from place to place.”
