QUINCY — U.S. Rep. Darin LaHood believes Gov. J.B. Pritzker overstepped his boundaries with the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, including hitting regions in the state with additional restrictions as positivity rates increased.
“If in the spring say Quincy, Illinois, had had an outbreak, I don’t think he would have shut down Chicago,” LaHood said. “My point is when there was an outbreak in Chicago, he essentially shut down the entire state. I don’t think there has been an adequate understanding of downstate Illinois, and again, roughly 90% of the cases have been in northern Illinois. We are much more like Missouri and Iowa than we are Chicago, and we haven’t been treated accordingly.”
Adams County set a new daily high Wednesday with 85 new COVID-19 cases and it’s seven-day positivity rate remains above 13%. Illinois’ Region 3, which includes Adams County, is likely to get hit with additional mitigations as the seven-day positivity rolling average hit 8% for two consecutive days. If it hits three consecutive days, mitigations would include no indoor restaurant or bar service and limiting gatherings to 25 people or fewer.
“I don’t think we’ve had a balanced or measured approach in this state,” LaHood said. “I think the governor has overacted in terms of his decision making.”
LaHood made the comments following a grant presentation Wednesday at Adams Fiber.
He encouraged mask usage, social distancing, following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, expanding testing and protecting vulnerable populations, but said that people have adapted to the pandemic.
“Seventy-five percent of the state of Illinois is farmland, and we are different than Chicago and the suburbs, and luckily in this part of the state, we haven’t seen the infection rates and the cases that we’ve seen in other places,” LaHood said. “You have to give people the ability to thrive and prosper and do well — particularly our restaurants, particularly our small businesses. When you continually put regulations and restriction on them, you hurt their businesses.”
LaHood also criticized Pritzker for classifying winter sports, including basketball and wrestling, as high risk, potentially delaying the start of the season in Illinois.
“It’s not backed up by the evidence,” he said. “The fact that every other state in the Midwest is playing high school football is going to play winter sports and we’re not. You’re crushing the dreams of kids and families in sports. That was a decision made by him.”
He believed that others are adapting, such as the Big 10, which had the University of Wisconsin and University of Nebraska football game canceled after 12 people in the Wisconsin program tested positive for coronavirus over five days.
“They’re not canceling the whole season,” LaHood said. “They have a balanced approach, so let’s do that. If there’s an outbreak, we address it. It’s kind of like what we do with our schools that are in person. Where there’s outbreak, they address, they isolate it and they move on.”