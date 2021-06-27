PITTSFIELD, Ill. — For the last several years, Pike County has paid about $360,000 in reinsurance premiums annually from its tort fund, which covers liability expenses incurred by a public entity.
However, a 2017 legal opinion from the United Counties Council of Illinois states that reinsurance costs are not an eligible tort fund expense under state law, meaning the expense would have to be drawn from the county’s general fund instead.
But with a general fund reserve of about $485,000, Pike County Chairman Jim Sheppard said using the tort fund to pay for the purchase of reinsurance for risk control, despite the possible illegality of the spending, is a financial necessity.
“Putting this roughly $360,000 into the general fund could cause layoffs and a cutback in services to the citizens and alter the benefit package offered to our employees,” Sheppard said.
Health insurance
Under the Local Governmental and Governmental Employees Tort Immunity Act, a local public entity may annually levy taxes at a rate that will be sufficient to pay the cost of insurance, either individual or joint self-insurance, including all operating and administrative costs, risk management attributed to loss prevention and legal services directly attributable to the insurance.
On Jan. 1, 2017, Pike County joined an intergovernmental joint self-insurance risk pool called the HOPE Trust.
Under this plan, the HOPE Trust purchases reinsurance coverage on behalf of all members of the pool and directly pays for claims and other plan expenses. Sheppard said the pool covers about 1,400 employees and about 2,000 people in total.
Sheppard said reinsurance premiums under the HOPE Trust amount to about $30,000 monthly, which currently comes out of the tort fund. But a different plan could require that funding to come out of the general fund.
At the end of the 2020 fiscal year, Pike County’s general fund balance was about $485,000 which was down from about $782,000 at the end of fiscal 2019 and a little over $1 million at the end of fiscal 2018.
Sheppard said there have been pretty significant increases in expenses related to the operations of the Sheriff’s Department over the last couple of years. The county also has seen a reduction in revenue from circuit clerk fees since 2019.
“If the reinsurance didn’t exist (and) I took that money and put it in the general fund, that’s a $360,000 hit to it, which translates to six fewer deputies, one county clerk employee and one circuit clerk employee,” Sheppard said.
Sheppard said he and Pike County Board member Derek Ross have been at odds over how much savings there could be if the county sought out bids for a new provider.
Prior joining the HOPE Trust, Derek Ross said that reinsurance premiums still came out of the tort fund but any claims were paid out of the general fund.
Ross added that the underlying issue is not how the county will come up with the money to cover reinsurance costs. It’s whether the county is spending money legally. And if it is not, then that should be addressed.
“If we’re doing something incorrect, we need to nip it in the bud and start doing it right,” Ross said. “If we’re doing it right, then great and we can shop it out and get the best deal for the taxpayer.”
Legal rulings
Although the tort fund statute identifies eligible liability expenses, the General Assembly determined that “it has become apparent that some units of local government are using the tax revenue to fund expenses more properly paid from general operating funds.”
“These uses of the revenue are inconsistent with the limited purpose of the tax authorizations,” the statute reads.
In 2017, Pike County sought a legal opinion from the United Counties Council of Illinois, a statewide association of county boards that offers a wide range of legislative and academic services to its members. Its legal counsel, Giffin, Winning, Cohen and Bodewes, P.C., also offers informal legal opinions for its members at no cost.
According to the ruling, which was obtained by The Herald-Whig through the Freedom of Information Act, UCCI’s legal counsel determined that reinsurance may be a form of risk management in a general sense but such payments would not relate to a risk management program contemplated by the statute.
Therefore, the use of tort liability levy funds towards reinsurance premiums associated with Pike County’s health insurance plan is impermissible in the absence of express authorization.
Although the UCCI counsel ruled against the spending, a separate legal opinion from David Rolf of Sorling Northrup Attorneys out of Springfield said the HOPE Trust’s reinsurance is a risk management tool used to address potential exposure and protect a policy holder from excessive losses.
Therefore, the ruling stated that funds received pursuant to the tort fund levy may be used to pay the reinsurance premiums, although this stance has not been definitely resolved by the statute or the Illinois courts.
Sheppard said he would not be against contacting state lawmakers to amend the tort fund statute to specifically include reinsurance premiums as an eligible expense.
County Board action
During a February 2018 County Board meeting, a motion was made to request Pike County State’s Attorney Zachary Boren to seek a formal opinion from the Illinois Attorney General’s Office on whether tort funding can be used to cover reinsurance costs. The motion failed 5-4 with former chairman Andy Borrowman breaking the tie.
Ross attempted to reintroduce the request in during the board’s March meeting. However, the topic was not included on April’s County Board agenda. When asked why the agenda excluded the tort fund request, Sheppard was quoted in the Pike County Express as saying, “I forgot.”
The request also did not appear on the County Board’s May meeting agenda, which Sheppard said was due to a payroll issue that required a large amount of debate.
In July 2020, Ross had made a motion that the county put health insurance out for bid before the Hope Trust plan is renewed, stating that it is impossible to understand if the county is receiving the best coverage for the most affordable price without comparing insurance.
Sheppard had argued that he received a document from a few years ago where the HOPE Trust paid out around $900,000 over premiums for its members and at best, the county has fallen short of its premium at around $200,000. By changing coverage, the general fund would have to absorb the entire premium, which it would be unable to do.
A motion to seek out health insurance bids in August failed 4-2.