BEVERLY, Ill. — A Liberty teen was seriously injured in a Wednesday night all-terrain vehicle crash.
The Adams County Sheriff’s Department said multiple ATVS reportedly were riding on rural roads in the Liberty area when one came over a hill on N133rd Lane, ¼ mile west of E2900th Street, and another was stopped at the bottom. One ATV struck the rear of the other, ejecting both drivers, the department said.
The 16-year-old male driver of a Honda Rancher was taken by Air Evac to Children’s Hospital in St. Louis with serious injuries. The 16-year-old driver of a Honda TRX400XD was not injured.
The department said three juveniles were cited for improper operation of ATV.
The department was assisted by Liberty Fire Department, Adams County Ambulance, Baylis Fire Department and Air Evac.