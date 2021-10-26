LIBERTY, Ill. — The Adams County Sheriff’s Department announced the arrest of Timothy C. McConnell, 39, of Liberty following an investigation into allegations of sexual abuse of a child.
According to the arrest release, the department received a report of sexual abuse of a child on Sunday. The Sheriff’s Department conducted a joint investigation with the Advocacy Network for Children and the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services.
Investigators with the Sheriff’s Department arrested McConnell Tuesday at his home in rural Liberty. McConnell was lodged in the Adams County Jail without bond on two counts of predatory criminal sexual assault.