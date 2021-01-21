QUINCY — Veterans helping veterans while raising awareness. It's the goal of a new initiative launched Thursday in Quincy.
The Together with Tri-State Veterans seeks to raise community awareness of suicide among veterans while also providing veterans with resources to seek help.
Richard Elsenpeter, chairperson for Together with Tri-State Veterans, said 22 veterans commit suicide each day in the United States.
"It's an atrocious, atrocious amount, Elsenpeter said. "Some of the stats are showing right now that there are actually more veterans in the rural communities that commit suicide than there are in urban communities. The reason they think that is because there's more services in the urban areas."
However, veterans want to meet with other veterans when they seek help.
"The best way to help veterans is through other veterans and other groups," Elsenpeter said.
The initiative is funded by the Veterans Administration Office of Rural Health. A community assessment is set to start in March to identify the specific needs for veterans in the community, Elsenpeter added.
"The goal is to create a safe space for those people who have served to be able to come and talk about their problems and hopefully refer them to resources that will be beneficial to them so they don't make a poor choice," said Mark Philpot, who handles media relations for the initiative, which was introduced at American Legion Post 37.
Philpot said the hope is to connect with community partners including the Blessing Health System, Quincy Medical Group, Transitions of Western Illinois and faith-based organizations to support the efforts.
"There is no reason that we should have to lose any more of our brothers and sisters because they felt like they were alone and didn't have some place to talk to," he said, adding that the goal is to augment treatment.
Post Commander Jesus Delgado knows that veterans will go out of the way to help other veterans.
He recalled how one evening when he and another Legionnaire Paul Havermale were both at the Legion and heard an alarm sound from an adjacent building. When they went to check on the alarm, they discovered a veteran who was in crisis standing in the middle of the street waiting to get hit by a car. They were able to convince the man to come inside where they talked to him.
"Veterans shouldn't go through that," Delgado said. "We want to help other veterans get out of that darkness, into the light and back into civilization."
Just having coffee together can help.
The Legion now offers breakfast Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday mornings giving veterans an opportunity to meet with other veterans.
"I've seen a lot of people come in here with gloomy faces, and the next thing you know, they're leaving, smiling, have a better purpose because they sat here and drank coffee," Delgado said. "The Legion is helping out, bringing them out of the woodwork into a place where they can get together have a cup of coffee and share their stories and be able to find help."