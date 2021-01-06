WASHINGTON — Area lawmakers reported they were safe amid the chaos after protesters stormed the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday as Congress was set to confirm the election of President-elect Joe Biden.
They also condemned those who overtook Capitol Police to gain access to the building.
A spokesman for U.S. Rep. Darin LaHood, R-Peoria, said that he and his staff were safe and secure soon after lawmakers were evacuated from the House chamber.
LaHood later tweeted that he always has fought for the right to peacefully protest, “but there is a stark difference between protesting and rioting.”
“Lawlessness is never an acceptable answer,” he said. “This must end now. Thank you to Capitol Police and law enforcement for working to keep people safe.”
In a statement Wednesday evening, LaHood said the protest was one of the “most shameful things I have seen.”
“The actions taken by rioters go against everything that we stand for as American,” he said. “The rioting and violence must stop. We are a nation of law and order, and those who are responsible for the actions and violence today must be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law. As Americans, we are much better than this.”
U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill., tweeted that she would not yield to those “who seek to harm our democracy.”
“I have spent my entire adult life defending our Constitution and people’s rights to peacefully demonstrate,” Duckworth said. “I never thought I’d need to defend democracy from an attempted, violent overthrow in our own nation’s Capitol.”
U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Mo., called the events at the Capitol shameful.
“There is no justification for violence and destruction,” Blunt tweeted. “It has to stop now. This is not who we are as a nation. Thank you to the Capitol Police who are keeping us safe.”
In a statement from his press office, Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., thanked “brave law enforcement officials who have put their lives on the line.”
“The violence must end, those who attacked police and broke the law must be prosecuted, and Congress must get back to work and finish its job.”
U.S. Sam Graves, R-Tarkio, tweeted that the action in the Capitol was not how disputes are settled in America.
“The violence and lawlessness happening at the United States Capitol right now is completely unacceptable and un-American,” he said. “This is not what democracy looks like.”
Both Hawley and Graves announced that they intended to object to having the Electoral College votes of certain states certified.