QUINCY — J.D. Walker paused, and thought carefully about the answer he would provide.
He then wiped away a tear, the first of several that would fall during the conversation.
“It is a very humbling experience, and it is hard to explain,” the 60-year-old truck driver for Gully Transportation said.
Walker has been selected to lead a Wreaths Across America convoy this week from Columbia Falls, Maine, to Arlington (Va.) National Cemetery. Included among those following him in the honor truck will be a procession of Gold Star families. The convoy will be fronted by a police procession for the journey of 750 miles.
Gold Star families are the relatives of U.S. military personnel who died in battle. Walker himself is part of a Gold Star family.
Walker’s son, Jeffrey, was killed in Iraq in May 2007 — 20 minutes after he had talked to his mother on the phone. Jeffrey Walker served in the Marines for four years (2004-07).
“I’m representing my son and keeping his memory alive,” said Walker, a veteran himself who served in the Navy (1979-80). “We’re also representing all of the Gold Star families to bring awareness to this (ongoing project).”
Gully Transportation is providing a trailer with a new wrap promoting the Wreaths Across America campaign designed to “Remember. Honor. Teach.” The trailer will also sport the seals of the five branches of U.S. military.
Wreaths Across America was started 29 years ago by a wreath company in Columbia Falls that wanted to do something special to honor America’s fallen military during each Christmas season. What began as a donation of 5,000 wreaths has now grown to 250,000 wreaths, each designed to remember, honor and teach.
U.S. trucking companies are the backbone of the Wreaths Across America’s continued success.
This is the fourth year Walker, a truck driver for 37 years, has been involved with Wreaths Across America, and the third trip he will be making to Arlington National Cemetery — but his first as the honor truck. He left for Maine this week, and will leave Columbia Falls for Arlington National Cemetery on Friday, weather permitting. The Northeast has been battered in recent days by a strong winter storm.
“We are really proud of J.D,” said Denise Bockenfeld, who works in public relations at Gully Transportation. “This could not happen to a better person.”
Walker’s conversations about his involvement in the Wreaths Across America program come in a reverent tone. His voice lowers and his head is bowed much of the time.
Walker talks with great respect concerning who and what the 624 acres at Arlington National Cemetery represent.
“When you drive into Arlington, it is very quiet,” Walker said. “It is very, very humbling.”
Walker said the Marine Corps made his son “a totally different person.” He said Jeffrey learned a new kind of respect for life while in the corps.
Walker’s eyes light up in praise and admiration of his son.
“Jeffery survived a first tour in Iraq,” his dad said. “The second tour … “
Walker’s voice stopped, caught up in emotion.
Walker said he learned of his son’s death through a phone call from his daughter, Kasey. Walker was on the road, and had stopped for fuel in Kentucky.
“Dad, Jeffrey has been shot,” he said, remembering the painful words from his daughter.
Walker asked if is son was OK, but the answer was not what he had hoped.
“No, dad … he’s gone,” Kasey said.
Those words, and the memory of a son lost too early, will be accompanying Walker this week, first to Maine and then Arlington National Cemetery. He admits to having “chills” when thinking about the magnitude of the experience.
“It is a great honor,” Walker said. “I’m at a loss for words.”
That, to say the least, is quite understandable.