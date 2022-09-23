NIOTA, Ill. — The Hancock County Sheriff's reported the arrest of a Lomax man Friday following a brief pursuit and traffic stop near Niota.
According to the report, a sheriff's deputy on patrol near Niota attempted a traffic stop on a Ford F-150 truck for a traffic violation. The driver of the Ford failed to stop and continued on county roads for another two miles before finally stopping.
The driver was identified as Daniel S. Jackson, 47, of Lomax. A sheriff's K9 and handler arrived to assist and the K9 officer reportedly gave a positive alert on the truck. Deputies located approximately two grams of methamphetamine in the truck within Jackson's possession.
A passenger in the truck was released at the scene. Jackson was arrested on charges of fleeing/eluding a peace officer and possession of methamphetamine. He was lodged in the Hancock County Jail.