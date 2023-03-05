LORAINE, Ill. — A Loraine man died, and two others were injured, in a Saturday night crash on Ill. 336 at E1500th Street.
In a news release issued Sunday afternoon, Adams County Coroner Scott Graham said Daniel R. McMullen, 47, died in the crash.
Adams County Sheriff’s Department deputies responding to the two-vehicle crash at approximately 8:37 p.m. found the vehicles in the northbound lane, the department said in a separate news release.
The coroner’s office was notified of the crash at approximately 8:55 p.m. and, without releasing names, confirmed that one individual was pronounced deceased at the scene and two others were taken by Adams County Ambulance to Blessing Hospital with moderate injuries.
The crash remains under investigation by the Illinois State Police.
The northbound lanes were closed for approximately five hours, reopening at 2 a.m. Sunday.
The sheriff’s department was assisted by the Illinois State Police, Adams County Ambulance Service, Loraine Fire Department and Mendon Fire Department.