GOLDEN, Ill. — A Loraine woman was injured in a two-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon at the intersection of Ill. 94 and 61.
The Adams County Sheriff's Department said a 2002 Chevrolet Impala driven by Prudence M. Courtois, 71, of Loraine, was heading west on Ill. 94 coming to the intersection at 3:59 p.m. and a 2010 Chevrolet Impala driven by Jane L. Roberts, 65, of Camp Point, was heading north on E2300th Ave. The department said Roberts failed to stop at the stop sign at the intersection and struck the driver's side of Courtois' vehicle, causing it to spin into the northwest ditch.
Fire personnel had to help Courtois from her vehicle. She was taken by the Adams County Ambulance Service to Blessing Hospital with minor injuries. Roberts, who refused medical treatment, was cited for failure to stop.
Both drivers were wearing seat belts, the department said.
The department was assisted by the Camp Point Fire Department, the Central Adams Fire Department and the Bowen Fire Department.