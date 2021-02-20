PLEASANT VALE TOWNSHIP, Ill. — A Louisiana, Mo., man was shot and injured after a pursuit by law officers on Saturday morning in Pleasant Vale Township.
The Pike County (Ill.) Sheriff’s Department said it received a call for assistance from the Louisiana Police Department early Saturday morning to assist in a vehicle chase involving James M. Lederle of Louisiana. The chase crossed into Illinois and ended on 236th Street off Ill. 96 in Pleasant Vale Township.
After the chase and an arrest, the sheriff’s department said Lederle was shot by a Louisiana police officer. Lederle reportedly had a non-life-threatening injury and refused medical treatment at the scene.
Lederle was taken to the Pike County Jail, awaiting extradition to Missouri. The sheriff’s department also said that Lederle is wanted on a Pike County, Ill., warrant, and a parole warrant from Missouri.
The investigation is ongoing with assistance from Illinois State Police Crime Scene Investigations.