PITTSFIELD, Ill. — There’s one reason why Kate Royalty spends so much time supporting the Pike County Animal Shelter.
It’s all for the love of critters.
“When I was little, I wanted to be a vet, but I quickly learned it was way too much schooling. I did not want to stay in college that long,” said the 14-year-old from Barry. "Now I intend to pursue my career with the Pike County Animal Shelter.”
Royalty started volunteering at the shelter around two years ago.
“I was there for not even a week before I brought them some donations, and it slowly started snowballing,” she said.
Her most recent donation drive raised more than $2,000 in supplies for the shelter. A quarter auction she sponsored last fall brought in more than $1,000, and another quarter auction is planned on March 4.
Royalty and her mom Amber McClure enjoy going to quarter auctions for various causes. “We thought it would be fun to host one for the Pike County Animal Shelter,” she said.
Family members, friends and business owners donate the auction prizes — with top prizes next week including a $200 Buff City basket filled with soaps and lotions and a basket filled with board and card games.
“Then a few weeks later, she kicks off her spring donation drive. She tries to do at least two a year, and they just get bigger every time,” McClure said. “She’s raised over $5,000 in items and money so far and has no plans of slowing down anytime soon.”
Shelter Manager Heather Hayden said it’s vital to have dedicated volunteers like Royalty.
“She helps us enter rabies papers. She takes pictures of animals, helps groom animals, cleans pens and litter. She does an animal of the week on her Facebook page. She has walked with us in parades,” Hayden said. “She’s just always right there for us.”
Beyond faithfully volunteering once or twice a week at the shelter, Royalty also dedicates time to planning the fundraisers.
Next week’s auction, for example, “has been in the works for two months now. We will have another one in the fall,” Royalty said. “We also have many other events scattered throughout the year, such as Puppies in the Park, held in Barry, a vendor show where the shelter will hopefully bring some adoptable animals to see.”
Proceeds from the fundraisers help stretch the shelter’s budget — allowing it to help more animals.
“There’s been times she’s brought in sheets, bedding, food, toys, litter pans or treats — just daily things we need,” Hayden said. “She’s always trying to think of something we can use.”
Royalty also supports the shelter with her Facebook page.
“We select an animal who has been at the shelter a bit too long, put them in the spotlight, tell everyone a little bit about them and hope to get them adopted,” she said. “The animals, the staff, they’ve really become my family, all of them. Just knowing that I can play a part in getting the animals adopted means a lot.”
