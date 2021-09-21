HAMILTON, Ill. — A Macomb woman faces a drug charge after a Sunday night traffic stop in Hancock County.
Hancock County Sheriff Travis Duffy said a deputy on patrol stopped an eastbound 2006 Nissan Altima driven by Samantha E. McLeish, 32, of Macomb, at 11:55 p.m. on U.S. 136 between Hamilton and Elvaston.
The sheriff’s department’s K-9 alerted to the vehicle, and a search found that the driver was in possession of less than 5 grams of methamphetamine.
McLeish was taken to the Hancock County Jail where she was charged with operating an uninsured motor vehicle and possession of less than five grams of meth. She was released after an initial court appearance.