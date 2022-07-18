QUINCY — A man has been arrested in connection with burglaries to three businesses in Clayton.
The Adams County Sheriff’s Department said Thomas Cooley, 33, homeless, was arrested at 2:57 p.m. Sunday on charges of two counts of burglary and two counts of criminal damage to property.
The department said Cooley became a suspect after deputies viewed video from two of the businesses.
Cooley was located at 36th and Broadway, near the Hy-Vee gas station, the department said. He was arrested without incident and taken to the Adams County Jail.