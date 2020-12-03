LIBERTY, Ill. — A Glen Carbon man faces charges after an early Thursday morning crash on Ill. 104 near Liberty.
The Adams County Sheriff's Department said deputies responded to a reckless driver complaint about 12:24 a.m. regarding a silver GMC truck heading east on Ill. 104 at a high rate of speed and driving in the wrong lane at times. The department said the truck, identified as a 2018 GMC Sierra, left the road at the intersection with East 1900th Avenue, struck a sign and overturned several times.
The driver, Jeffry M. Faust, 50, of Glen Carbon, was taken to Blessing Hospital in Quincy with serious injuries.
Faust faces charges of illegal lane usage and driving under the influence, pending lab results, the department said.
The department was assisted by Adams County Ambulance, Liberty Fire and Rescue, and the Quincy Police Department.