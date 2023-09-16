The wait begins

The booking area of the Adams County Jail may see more people waiting when cash bond ends effective on Monday. People who are arrested will have to wait to find out if they will be released or held for a hearing in front of a judge under the new SAFE-T Act provisions taking effect.

 H-W Photo/Mike Sorensen

QUINCY — After making its way through the court system, the Pretrial Fairness provisions of Illinois's SAFE-T Act will go into effect starting Monday. Local law enforcement and justice officials remain concerned over the logistics of the change, but are less worried about the immediate impact on the community.

"We're going to get our jobs done," said Lead Trial Attorney Josh Jones of the Adams County state's attorney's office. "We're going to do the work that we need to do. It's going to be a more difficult job, but our job isn't supposed to be easy and it shouldn't be easy. But it's definitely going to be significantly more difficult at 12:01 a.m. on the 18th. There'll be things that are expected of us that are, frankly, a bit unrealistic. But we'll just have to adapt and overcome."