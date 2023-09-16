QUINCY — After making its way through the court system, the Pretrial Fairness provisions of Illinois's SAFE-T Act will go into effect starting Monday. Local law enforcement and justice officials remain concerned over the logistics of the change, but are less worried about the immediate impact on the community.
"We're going to get our jobs done," said Lead Trial Attorney Josh Jones of the Adams County state's attorney's office. "We're going to do the work that we need to do. It's going to be a more difficult job, but our job isn't supposed to be easy and it shouldn't be easy. But it's definitely going to be significantly more difficult at 12:01 a.m. on the 18th. There'll be things that are expected of us that are, frankly, a bit unrealistic. But we'll just have to adapt and overcome."
Illinois will become the first state in the country to completely eliminate cash bond as an option to get out of jail. The original SAFE-T Act, passed in February 2021, included numerous provisions that have already gone into effect. The removal of cash bond was set to go into effect following a trailer bill in 2022, but was delayed as the provision was challenged in court.
In July 2023, the Illinois Supreme Court ruled that the Pretrial Fairness Act provisions of the law were constitutional and set the effective date for Sept. 18.
Jones, along with Assistant State's Attorney Laura Keck, said the entire state's attorney's office has been preparing for the changes for more than a year, when these portions of the SAFE-T Act were originally set to take force.
Keck said people should know that there are a lot of good changes in the new law that will help a lot of victims along with people charged with lower-level offenses.
"I have cases right now that this law would actually help," she said. "I have six cases right now where the person's family or somebody posted some huge bond amount for them. So they're out on the street, whereas if it was September 18, when they were arrested, we could keep them in custody."
One of the mostly widely discussed changes is the effect on those already in custody.
"One thing I've been hearing a lot, especially from our inmates in the jail, is that they think they're getting out on September 18," Jones said. "And they're absolutely not getting out on September 18. The legislature did address that, so that that's not going to be an issue for the public to worry about. It's not going to be 'The Purge Illinois 2023.'"
Jones's comment refers to a popular series of films where all laws are suspended, resulting in violence and mayhem, a concern some have raised with the passage of the SAFE-T Act.
One issue Jones and Keck share with Chief Deputy Patrick Frazier of the Adams County Sheriff's Department is the strain on manpower that will come from these changes. Frazier said he worries about a part of the law that says a suspect arrested on a warrant in another county has to be picked up within five days, leaving his department without a lot of time to make arrangements.
"So if they were to be stopped in, say, Cook County, we are relying on that (department) to call us in a timely fashion," Frazier said "We have five days to pick up our people. That doesn't always happen right away. We might get it three days, or one day before, we don't know. And if they're not picked up at that time, they have to be released."
Another issue involves an increase in charges that will require detention by law enforcement that would presently be issued as a notice to appear.
"Officers are going to be taking people to the jail for Class A misdemeanors and some Class 4 felonies that before they would have given a ticket on the scene with a notice to appear," Frazier said. "Anytime you do that, you're taking an officer off the street, because they're taking someone to the jail to book them.
"I think that's going to affect the guy that gets pulled over in a traffic stop. He's got a failure to appear warrant for a seat belt or speeding or something, he's actually going to be housed in jail now. He won't be able to post a bond, where before they post $100 and then on his way. Now he will have to sit until he sees the judge, because once a warrant's issued, they have to see the judge to be able to get the release without a bond. That's definitely going to change."
A history of failing to appear at court dates is one of the criteria that can be reviewed when a judge is determining whether or not a subject is held in jail or not under the new law.
According to Jones, the most worrisome parts of the law that became major talking points following its passage, particularly in the run-up to the 2022 election, were changed with the trailer bill that was passed in December.
"I think probably 95% of what we were concerned about was addressed and corrected," he said. "There's still probably two or three issues that I think are significant that we're going to have a hard time adjusting to. I do think that will make the public less protected. But these are the rules that we've been given and now we're going to adjust to the rules."
"I think with the trailer bill, most law enforcement officers have said 'This is doable, we can do this,'" Keck added. "There are definitely still some issues that we wish that were fixed, but mostly with the trailer bill, it's much more workable."
One of the issues raising concerns for the State's Attorney's office is the burden of proof that has to be met in order to keep a suspect in custody, even while an investigation is being conducted.
"If the standard was probable cause for detention, then this would be an amazing bill," Jones said. "It would be an absolutely perfect bill for victims. And I don't think any prosecutor would have any problems with it whatsoever. But it's not just a probable cause standard, you have to have clear and convincing evidence within 24 hours of arrest, that not only did the crime occur, but that there are no other reasonable restrictions.
"That's a very high standard to have, and I'm not sure how we're supposed to do that in a realistic way within 24 hours, or even another 24 to 48 hours with a continuance. If you want to change the rules, that's fine. But don't tie one hand behind our back and tell us that we're fighting a fair fight."
One example Jones gave is that if the prosecution is still waiting on lab testing, it can easily push beyond that 24-hour window.
Keck said speaking to victims and their families, she's had to make it clear that whether or not a suspect has money will no longer be a factor in whether they stay behind bars doesn't necessarily make the bill a success.
"It's absolutely true that it's a great thing that it doesn't matter how much money you have," she said. "But to actually be able to have the evidence may be very difficult. That's my biggest worry. A lot of victims' rights groups have been promised that all these violent offenses, they're going to be detained for sure.
"While it is a much better bill, the standard to detain is a very high standard, so I don't think all these violent offenders are automatically going to be detained. And I'm frustrated with that."
For both the Sheriff's Department and the state's attorney's office, one consistent message was clear: members of law enforcement are going to do their jobs within the confines of the new law. Now it's a matter of waiting to see what the results will be.