QUINCY — University of Illinois Extension plans to re-establish a Master Naturalist chapter in West-Central Illinois.
Training begins March 14, with sessions held weekday evenings and select Saturdays through May 16 in Quincy parks and at the John Wood Community College Agricultural Center.
“It really dives into nature in your backyard,” said Amy Lefringhouse, Extension natural resources, environment and energy educator. “We’re going to go through things like the natural divisions of Illinois, land ethics, the intersection of wildlife and agriculture, our agricultural ecosystems.”
The course covers 41 hours of training — 12 hours of classroom instruction, 10 hours of self-study and 19 hours of field work, including a visit to the Kibbe Life Science Station in Hancock County, an afternoon on the Mississippi River and tours of the Quincy water and wastewater treatment plants.
“We’re trying to just get people outside to see all the different natural areas that are in the area,” Lefringhouse said. “We’re going to use some park settings, the creek in South Park, to show how to teach about natural resources.”
The last Master Naturalist training in the area was offered in 2016, Lefringhouse said, and the program is modeled after the well-known Master Gardener program.
“Everyone gets all this technical knowledge — we’re learning about birds, insects, wetlands, prairies — then the program really is built to turn that technical knowledge into volunteer work,” Lefringhouse said.
“After the participants run through the program, we should have a good group of individuals trained who can volunteer for different agencies and organizations within communities of the five counties — Adams, Brown, Hancock, Pike and Schuyler,” she said. “We do a lot of programming through Illinois Extension. We need people to help educate kiddos or the public about these nature topics.”
Plans call for offering the training every year.
“It is a statewide program with lots of other chapters around the state,” Lefringhouse said. “I’ve seen other chapters do a summer camp (training) that runs two weeks straight. There are different ways we might offer it in the future.”
