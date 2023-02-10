Master Naturalist

A Master Naturalist works with youngsters in this University of Illinois Extension photo. Extension plans to re-establish a Master Naturalist chapter in West-Central Illinois with a training beginning March 14.

 Submitted photo

QUINCY — University of Illinois Extension plans to re-establish a Master Naturalist chapter in West-Central Illinois.

Training begins March 14, with sessions held weekday evenings and select Saturdays through May 16 in Quincy parks and at the John Wood Community College Agricultural Center.

