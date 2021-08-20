WARSAW, Ill. — A Monday morning meeting will start the Warsaw school district’s 60-day window to submit a corrective plan to comply with the state’s mask mandate or face losing its state recognition.
Superintendent Bob Gound, School Board President Scott Baumann and the district’s attorney will meet with Illinois State Board of Education representatives via Zoom.
The meeting follows the district being placed on probation by ISBE after the School Board adopted a resolution in June making masks optional to start the 2021-22 year and did not reverse course with Gov. J. B. Pritzker’s executive order mandating masks indoors in the state’s pre-K-12 schools.
Baumann called a special board meeting for 7 p.m. Monday in the high school gym.
“I would anticipate the board kind of determining, deciding what direction to move forward at that meeting,” Gound said.
Board members heard more from community members on Wednesday night with well over 90 minutes of public comment tied to both sides of the mask mandate. Compared to previous meetings, Gound said more people encouraged the board to adopt the mandate.
Staff survey results shared by union president Shawn Whitaker highlighted staff concerns with the district’s situation.
Nine of the 25 teachers who responded to the survey indicated they are nervous about the district being on probation and have considered looking elsewhere for a job, Gound said, and if the district were to be nonrecognized, 19 of the 25 said they would consider looking elsewhere.