CARTHAGE, Ill. — The third meeting of the Hancock County Multijurisdictional Natural Hazard Mitigation Plan Update Committee will take place at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1 at 1006 Wabash in Carthage.
The planning project, facilitated by University of Illinois Extension, will allow participating jurisdictions to access mitigation funding streams from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
“As more and more catastrophic weather events happen across the country, it is even more important for jurisdictions to look at ways they can reduce their risk as well as build resiliency,” Extension community development educator Carrie McKillip said.
The planning process, funded by FEMA through the Illinois Emergency Management Agency, requires plans be updated every five years.
Schools, hospitals, health departments and social service agencies all can submit mitigation projects to reduce the impact of disasters.
In this plan update, FEMA focuses on nature-based mitigation solutions as well as the impact of climate change on natural disasters and communities impacted. Types of nature-based solutions include ran gardens, permeable pavers and bioswales.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.