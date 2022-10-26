CARTHAGE, Ill. — The third meeting of the Hancock County Multijurisdictional Natural Hazard Mitigation Plan Update Committee will take place at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1 at 1006 Wabash in Carthage.

The planning project, facilitated by University of Illinois Extension, will allow participating jurisdictions to access mitigation funding streams from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.