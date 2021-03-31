QUINCY — The Illinois Department of Transportations reported on Wednesday that the maintenance and repair work scheduled for Quincy's Memorial Bridge will begin the week of April 12.
Originally slated to run from April 1 until November 30, the start-date is been pushed back by nearly two weeks. No additional information was provided by IDOT as to the reason for this delay.
The planned project consists of resurfacing the bridge deck, joint replacements and repairs, painting, structural steel repairs, lighting replacement and repairs and other miscellaneous work.
When Memorial Bridge is closed, traffic on Bayview Bridge will become two-way for the duration of the project. Drivers are likely to see delays and should allow extra time for trips on the Bayview Bridge. When feasible, use of alternate routes should be considered.