CARTHAGE, Ill. — Chris Talley’s commitment never wavered to the Carthage Fitness Center and the services it offers the community.
“For a community of our size, it’s a great thing to have,” Talley said. “My goal was, one way or another, we will keep this facility open.”
The best way proved to be a change in ownership and operation from the Carthage Park District, where Talley serves as vice-president of the board, to Memorial Hospital.
The center at 103 Randolph in Carthage will close on Friday, and the hospital will reopen the facility under a new name in November.
“Memorial Hospital is excited to expand services to include a fitness center,” Memorial Hospital CEO Ada Bair said in a news release about the change. “We feel the fitness center fits with our mission of health and wellness.”
The transition to becoming part of the hospital will give the center a new focus and provide new and expanded opportunities for its members.
“The park commissioners were excited when Memorial Hospital agreed to continue the operations of the fitness center and continue to provide fitness opportunities for the community,” Talley said.
The facility opened in 1998 thanks to an alliance with the Hoerner YMCA of Keokuk, Iowa, to start a branch location in Carthage and give people a convenient place to exercise. When the YMCA ceased operations in Carthage about 10 years ago, the Carthage Park District absorbed the center, with help from grants and community support, and continued to operate it along with its activities including youth sports, fun runs and fundraising events.
Talley credited “great volunteers” for their work over the years.
“It’s really been a community effort to make sure we had that facility,” he said. “Obviously it does come with challenges. One of the challenges we had all along with that particular facility was balancing out how we keep it open and run it efficiently and still provide that service to the community.”
Then COVID-19 halted for a time the youth sports programs helping to fund the center. The park district reduced hours of operation to cut costs and sought more help from volunteers to keep the center open.
“Once you take away some of that income stream and we still have the same membership base, employee costs and all the other things, the budget was not balanced,” Talley said. “We had to make a decision on what do we do.”
Already aware of the hospital’s interest in a fitness center — including a feasibility study of the possibility — the park district began talks with Memorial about the center’s future and soon reached agreement about the ownership change.
The change will free up park district time and resources to focus on youth sports and improving facilities.
“We’re going to operate youth sports as we always have just under the name of Carthage Park District, not under the name of Carthage Family Fitness,” Talley said.
Work also is underway on a project to rebuild one of the district’s ball diamonds.
“This will allow us to focus on other projects to improve the facilities that we have for the community part, the recreation part. That fitness, that wellness piece is what hospitals nowadays are turning more to,” Talley said.
“We’ll keep trying, one way or another, to make sure everything works out and we get things set up the way they need to be or the benefit of the patrons, members and just the community in general.”