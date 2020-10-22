STAFF REPORT
CARTHAGE, Ill. — Memorial Hospital in Carthage will offer youth and adult mental health first aid courses in November.
The adult course will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 12. The youth course will be held from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 17.
Both courses will be held via Zoom due to COVID-19.
The courses teach participants how to identify, understand and respond to signs of mental illnesses and substance use disorders. The training takes approximately eight hours, and with the virtual model, the first two hours are self-guided and must be completed prior to the Zoom sessions.
Registration is free for the first 20 people for each class. Participants must be at least 18 years old.
The courses are possible through a grant from the Illinois Critical Access Hospital Network.
Registration and more information about mental health first aid are available by contacting Jennifer Garner, Memorial Hospital Foundation Director of Development, at 217-357-8568 or jgarner@mhtlc.org.