CARTHAGE, Ill. — Ashlyn Housewright readily lists updates made as Memorial Hospital prepares to open its FOCUS Fitness center.
New flooring. A fresh coat of paint on the building, formerly Carthage Family Fitness, at 103 Randolph. Updated signage.
“One of the biggest upgrades is just 24-hour access to the building,” said Housewright, the hospital’s executive director of community health and wellness who oversees the center. “Before you couldn’t necessarily go before work if you wanted to because of the hours, and you couldn’t go late. Hopefully we can target a different market that wasn’t able to use the facility because now it’s 24/7. That really allows everyone to have access.”
An open house planned for 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday will provide a look at all the changes. Refreshments, prizes and the opportunity to buy memberships will be available at the event where social distancing and mask policies will be followed.
The center officially opens for business on Monday.
The Carthage Park District Board of Commissioners and Memorial reached an agreement on Oct. 12 for the hospital to take ownership and operation of the center with the park district continuing to operate the youth sports programs previously offered through Carthage Family Fitness.
Taking on the fitness center “just made sense” for Memorial, Housewright said.
“A lot of people we serve day to day in our clinics and in our hospital need access to somewhere to exercise,” she said. “Long-term we’d love to be in a bigger facility that offers more things, but this is a stepping-stone for us.”
FOCUS Fitness will offer free weights, treadmills, ellipticals, cardio machines, strength and weight machines along with fitness classes and clubs. Plans call for expanding class offerings to include yoga, sessions for children, sessions for older adults and seated exercise and sessions targeting nutrition.
More information is available by calling 217-357-2739 and on the FOCUS Fitness pages on Facebook and Instagram or online at mhtlc.org/health-services/focus-fitness/.
Housewright said FOCUS Fitness will honor current Carthage Family Fitness memberships until they expire but wants to set up keyless entry for members. A $10 application fee provides access to the 24-hour bar codes to enter the center.
Family membership discounts and corporate discounts will be offered.
The center “is a facility that’s been utilized by community members already,” Housewright said. “Now with some of the enhancements, and with us taking over from a marketing standpoint, we think it’s going to be more utilized. That’s the hope.”