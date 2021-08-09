NIOTA, Ill. — Two Fort Madison, Iowa, men have been arrested in connection with vehicle and garage burglaries in Niota.
Hancock County Sheriff Travis Duffy said the department received numerous reports Saturday of vehicle and garage burglaries overnight in Niota. An investigation led to the arrest of Jakob L. Corral, 18, and Elie M. Ahlen, 18, both of Fort Madison.
Both were found in possession of several of the items reported stolen. Deputies then recovered most of the items reported stolen in two locations in the Niota area.
Ahlen and Corral were taken to the Hancock County Jail where they were held on multiple counts of burglary. Bond will be set at an initial court appearance.