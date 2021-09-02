MENDON, Ill. — The Adams County Sheriff’s Department reported the arrest Wednesday night following a disturbance at the Mendon Board of Education meeting.
According to the report, deputies were dispatched at 8:17 p.m. Wednesday to Unity High School, where they were told a man identified as Alex S. Felde, 30, of Mendon had been removed after being involved in a physical altercation at the school. Deputies were told Felde was previously present at board meetings and had been causing a disruption.
School officials had attempted to escort Felde out of the meeting and Felde reportedly struck one of the officials and left the school. Felde was located at his residence and was taken into custody on charges of aggravated battery and disorderly conduct.
Felde was taken to the Adams County Jail. He was released on bond Thursday after posting $750.