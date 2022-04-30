QUINCY — The Quincy Holiday Inn was the setting for a national rally on Saturday, with U.S. Representative Mary Miller, R-Ill. joined on her campaign trail by U.S. Representative Lauren Boebert, R-Colo.
The Defend the Second Amendment Rally, hosted by Guns Save Lives, found the congresswomen on stage before a crowd of around 120 supporters. The main topic of the day was that conservative Republicans need to not only fight to win back control of Congress, but to lead once they're there.
"We don't need to elect Republican place-sitters," Miller said in her speech. "We need people that are going to fight back."
Miller currently represents Illinois's 15th Congressional District. She's running in the June 28 primary against U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis to be the Republican candidate for the new 12th District, created following the redistricting that saw Illinois congressional representation cut by one because of decreased population.
"I'm honored to be endorsed by President Donald Trump. He endorsed me because he knows I'm a strong, America-first conservative," Miller said. "I was with President Trump at Mar-a-Lago this week, and his message is clear: if we don't have conservative fighters in Congress, if we don't have tough people there, we are going to lose our country."
Boebert echoed the sentiment that simply being elected as a Republican isn't enough.
"Republicans would not take a stand against things that were in," the National Defense Authorization Act, Boebert said, expressing her frustration with her peers that she said are too ready to just "go along to get along."
"They were making excuses for things that were in this bill," she said. "Things like drafting our daughters, red-flag laws in our military, and a department to counter extremism. So many Republicans (in the House) said 'don't worry, the Senate will fix it.'
"We were not going to vote yes on that bill."
"I'm running against an establishment RINO named Rodney Davis who voted for red flag gun confiscation supported by Dick Durbin and Joe Biden," Miller said. "He's gone to the media and bragged about working with Nancy Pelosi to advance a bill that would allow the federal government to confiscate firearms from American citizens."
The crowd gave several standing ovations as the representatives addressed other topics ranging from the southern border to drug deaths. Though some Republicans bore the brunt of the calls to take more action, the Biden administration and the Illinois governor's office were not let off the hook.
"I can say that we're here today because the Constitution is under assault," Miller said. "Joe Biden and J.B. Pritzker do not believe that you have a right to keep and bear arms. They want to defund the police, release criminals into our communities and then take away our ability to protect our homes and our families."
