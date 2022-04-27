GOLDEN, Ill. — A Minnesota man was arrested Wednesday on charges of violation of the Sex Offender Registration Act in both Minnesota and Illinois.
The Adams County Sheriff's Department said it received information that Roger A. Liebig Jr., 43, was convicted of a sex offense in Minnesota, but had left the state and failed to comply with the requirements of his supervised release from the Minnesota Department of Corrections, as well as his requirements to register as a convicted sex offender with the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.
Sheriff's investigators found Liebig at a residence in Golden and arrested him at 8:43 a.m. Wednesday where he reportedly lived for the last two months.
In addition to charges of failure to register as a sex offender and a parole violation/revocation warrant from Minnesota, Liebig was charged with a violation of the Illinois Sex Offender Registration Act. Liebig is being held in the Adams County Jail.