MARION, Ill. — This week, contestants from across the state have converged on Marion for the Miss Illinois and Miss Illinois’s Outstanding Teen competitions.
Quincy is being represented at the pageant by Miss Quincy Emma Hildebrand and Miss Quincy’s Outstanding Teen Shelby Rose. Both were crowned with their titles in January 2020 before the COVID-19 pandemic forced the postponement of the state-level contest.
Hildebrand, 22, is the daughter of Phil and Lori Hildebrand of Mendon. After graduating from Monmouth College last year, Hildebrand is currently attending Notre Dame Law School. She has already been accepted into the U.S. Air Force Judge Advocate General (JAG) Corps graduate law program. Hildebrand previously interned with Jil Tracy, the Illinois 47th Senate District, the Governor’s Office of Constituent Affairs, and the White House.
Rose, 17, is the daughter of Mark and Melissa Rose of Quincy. She starts her senior year at Quincy Senior High School this fall.
Competitions in Marion include interview, talents, evening wear, and on-stage questions. Contestants will present a social impact platform that they wish to bring attention to along with their own personal efforts. For Hildebrand, her platform is “Empower the People: Civic Education for All,” with a focus on inspiring people to be more involved as citizens and voters. Rose’s social focus is “Fostering Hope,” specializing in bringing community members and organizations together to create a positive experience for children and families involved in the foster care system.
The Miss Illinois’s Outstanding Teen will be selected Friday night, while the final Miss Illinois competition will be held on Saturday.