Miss Quincy

Miss Quincy Shelby Rose, left, and Miss Quincy's Teen Molly Gerard both compete this week for the Miss Illinois and Miss Illinois' Teen titles. Winners are crowned Friday and Saturday nights in Marion.

 Submitted photo

MARION, Ill. — Miss Quincy Shelby Rose took the stage Wednesday night for the preliminary on-stage question and evening gown competitions in her quest to become Miss Illinois.

After another full day of rehearsals, preliminary competition continues Thursday night, with Rose competing in fitness and talent in the Marion Cultural and Civic Center.

