MARION, Ill. — Miss Quincy Shelby Rose took the stage Wednesday night for the preliminary on-stage question and evening gown competitions in her quest to become Miss Illinois.
After another full day of rehearsals, preliminary competition continues Thursday night, with Rose competing in fitness and talent in the Marion Cultural and Civic Center.
It’s a busy week, but “it’s going really good,” the 19-year-old said in a phone interview. “I’m having a great time and thankful to be here with these girls, the best women in the state.”
Rose, the daughter of Mark and Melissa Rose of Quincy, is a sophomore at the University of Alabama pursuing a degree in public relations with a minor in digital content engagement.
Her goal is to pursue a career in law enforcement while owning and operating a public relations firm tailored for local businesses and nonprofit organizations.
But this week’s goal is taking the Miss Illinois crown, something she’s dreamed of since getting involved in the scholarship organization at the age of 13.
The competition wraps up Saturday night with 11 finalists named, then competing in evening gown, on-stage question, fitness and talent. The top five will answer another on-stage question, then the new Miss Illinois will be crowned.
Miss Illinois will make appearances throughout the state, serve as an advocate for her community service initiative and compete for the title of Miss America early next year.
Rose’s on-stage question focused on her community service initiative, Fostering Hope, which provides resources and support to the foster care community including children, parents/families and youth aging out of the system.
Rose also emphasized her initiative’s work during a 10-minute interview with pageant judges.
“We provide hope to foster children and families. We do a Christmas present initiative, a school supply initiative, a 24-hour notice bag initiative and a clothing drive. Next school year we’ll be providing college necessities to college-age kids,” she said. “We’ve raised a little over $20,000 and helped over 400 foster children in the Adams County area.”
It’s a passion for Rose tied to her personal story.
Adopted when she was four days old, Rose wanted to support other foster children waiting to be adopted or waiting to go back to their biological family.
“The foster system needed more support. I wanted to be that support,” she said.
Spreading the word about Fostering Hope only adds to Rose’s excitement this week as she networks with women from across the state who share her interest in business — she works as a content creator partnering with brands including Amazon and Wrangler — and her college major.
Also competing this week in Marion is Miss Quincy’s Teen Molly Gerard.
Gerard, 15, is the daughter of Brandon and Miranda Gerard of Pittsfield and a junior at Pittsfield High School.
Her social impact initiative, Plant a Seed — Educating the Youth, partners with Ag in the Classroom to teach lessons in area elementary schools.
“Unfortunately, I have witnessed a lack of agriculture literacy among my peers, and it is my goal to change that,” Gerard said in a news release. “My plan is to bridge the gap between America’s producers and consumers.”
Miss Illinois’ Outstanding Teen is crowned Friday night after a competition in lifestyle and fitness, evening wear, on-stage question, interview and talent. The winner goes on to compete for the title of Miss America’s Teen, held in conjunction with Miss America
