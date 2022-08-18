QUINCY — A Quincy teen missing since May has been located, and the investigation continues into possible charges related to her disappearance.
Addison Windbigler, 14, was taken into protective custody around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at a residence at 350 Van Buren in Warsaw.
The resident of the home, Nicholas Foster, 20, had just left but was located shortly after at a family member’s residence in Warsaw. Foster was arrested on an unrelated warrant from Lee County, Iowa, for third degree sexual abuse.
The Quincy Police Department said Windbigler was reported missing May 22.
QPD detectives assigned to the juvenile division have been investigating her disappearance and executed multiple search warrants on social media, phone and other internet-based companies while developing leads and attempting to pinpoint Windbigler’s location.
Working in conjunction with several members of the U.S. Marshals Service and the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department, QPD detectives conducted multiple interviews Wednesday and searched multiple houses in the Carthage and Warsaw areas.
Windbigler was taken to the sheriff’s department and turned over to her guardians.
Foster was taken to the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department, interviewed and held in the Hancock County Jail on the Lee County warrant.