BARRY, Ill. — The Pike County Sheriff's Department made an arrest on drug charges following a traffic stop Monday night.
According to a release from the Sheriff's Department, a 2007 Chrysler was stopped on Decatur Street in Barry. Following an investigation by sheriff's deputies, Lance R. Dixon, 34, of Curryville, Mo. was arrested on charges of unlawful possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine (5-15 grams) and unlawful possession methamphetamine (5-15 grams).
Dixon was lodged in the Pike County Jail.