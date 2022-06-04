LORAINE, Ill. — A crash just south of Loraine Friday afternoon sent a Frankford, Mo. man to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
According to the Illinois State Police, a 2013 Chevrolet Malibu driven by Grant L. Sherder, 29, of Frankford, Mo. was heading south on Illinois Route 336 near County Road 1500 East around 3:13 p.m. Friday when the Malibu hit the rear of a trailer being pulled by a 2001 Mack tractor-trailer.
The driver of the Mack, Paul F. Graff, 64, of Loraine, as well as passengers in the truck, reportedly suffered no injuries in the crash. Sherder was taken to an area hospital for treatment if injuries he sustained. Sherder was tickted for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, operating an uninsured motor vehicle, and improper use of registration.