PERRY, Ill. — With feed costs, on average, representing 60% of the total on a cow-calf operation, curbing those costs can provide a boost to the bottom line.
“Monitoring and adapting our feed costs so we do that in the least-cost manner is a big opportunity for producers to control that cost side of their operation,” said Travis Meteer, University of Illinois Extension educator in commercial agriculture-beef.
“When cows are harvesting their own feed, it’s cheaper. We’re not spending money on equipment or diesel fuel and the labor involved with delivering that feed.”
Meteer was a featured speaker at Thursday night’s Orr Beef Research Center Field Day.
Even in a pandemic year, and perhaps especially in a pandemic year, it’s important to share research updates — on topics including vitamin C and calf stress and bypass proteins in creep feed diets — and highlight industry issues with producers.
Meteer said the field day provided a “safe environment” for producers with a limited number of attendees, an outside setting at the beef farm, masks and social distancing.
“There’s still a thirst from the producer side to know what’s going on,” Meteer said. “We want to get them the information they need to make decisions on their cattle operations.”
More producers are turning to cover crops, growing them for forage for cattle, or utilizing stockpiled fescue or corn stalks as ways to keep cows grazing.
“Once we do have to deliver feed to cows, the traditional feeding strategy has been hay, which is probably more economical for our smaller producers, but hay waste is usually the problem,” Meteer said. “Cows, when given free choice, tend to waste upwards of 30 to 40% of that hay.”
A better option for larger producers, those with more than 100 head of cows, may be investing in equipment to deliver a total mixed ration.
“We put ingredients in a mixer wagon. A lot of times we’re using wet coproduct feeds that may be cheaper like wet corn gluten feed or distillers grain, silages, then incorporating either corn stalks or poor quality hay as a filler, then basically putting that all together and delivering that to cows,” Meteer said.
When producers minimize “the labor side of things and diesel fuel, that can add up in a hurry,” he said. “The less time you spend on a tractor delivering that cow her feed, the less cost you have on the input side.”
In addition, producers look at using on-farm feed to put some additional gain on calves followed by opportunities to sell at a better price.
“I’ve had quite a few questions recently about backgrounding calves,” Meteer said. “Some cow-calf producers have opportunities to maybe extend those calves on their farm, take advantage of some of those gains in a backgrounding scenario and maybe look at finishing some of those cattle for local customers they may have made connections with through selling local freezer beef.”
While that offers one opportunity to manage risk, producers heard about others at the field day.
“We know the markets have been a wild ride this year,” Meteer said. “We’re going to try to offer some information to producers on risk management and policy efforts along with our research updates.”