QUINCY, Ill. — A Monroe City, Mo., man faces several charges after he reportedly burglarized multiple buildings Wednesday afternoon in Adams County, Ill.
William S. Callihan, 30, was arrested on two counts of burglary, one count of criminal damage to property and a misdemeanor count of resisting a peace officer. The Adams County Sheriff’s Department said deputies responded to a report of a burglary at Trinity Industries on Gardner Expressway.
Upon arrival, deputies were told by an employee that a man, later identified as Callihan, had kicked the door in to Trinity’s guard shack and was seen inside the shack going through items.
The Sheriff’s Department said that Callihan was seen walking on Gardner Expressway carrying a fire extinguisher that reportedly was taken from the shack.
The employee identified Callihan, who reportedly dropped his wallet with identification on the shack floor.
While still at Trinity, the sheriff’s deputies received a call that a man was inside ADM’s office carrying a fire extinguisher. The same man reportedly smashed a large glass door to enter the office.
Deputies found Callihan near Gardner Denver. He reportedly ran as deputies approached. Deputies said Callihan was arrested after a brief struggle.
Callihan made his first appearance Thursday in Adams County Circuit Court, where bond was set at $25,000. He continues to be held in the Adams County Jail.