QUINCY — Kyle Moore remembers when he was working his way through his impressionable years he had a mentor.
That mentor was a friend he could count on, and if needed, help steer him in the right direction.
That’s why Moore, who is in the home stretch of a second term as mayor of Quincy, has always been happy to return that kind of influence.
Moore was involved for 11 years with the Big Brothers Big Sisters program, and later served as a member and then president of its regional board of directors.
“I was fortunate to have a mentor in my life, and I wanted to pay that back, pay it forward,” said Moore, who is the 36th recipient of the prestigious Theda Jansen Award.
The award is sponsored by the Quincy Neighborhood Federation in honor of the late Quincy Police officer known for her rapport with kids.
The federation gives the award each year to an individual or group that helps underprivileged youths from local neighborhoods.
The award was created in Jansen’s memory after she died in 1983. The award is an offshoot of the principles that helped bring the Quincy Area Project to life in 1953. The QAP involved a group of benefactors who aided local families and eventually formed the Quincy Neighborhood Federation to oversee the operation of three neighborhood centers.
“I am truly honored, because I understand what Theda Jansen meant to this community, and what the kids of Quincy meant to her,” Moore said. “It’s important for kids to have a positive role model.”
Moore says those who assist with the Neighborhood Federation are true “unsung heroes” of Quincy.
“They just put their heads down go to work to help underprivileged kids,” he said.
Moore said his mentor and longtime friend, the Rev. Lance Hoelscher, now lives in Wisconsin. But he has never forgotten the guidance provided by Hoelscher years ago.
“I have always wanted to (continue to) repay what he did for me to help others,” Moore said. “Helping give kids a positive road map for the future is important.”
Moore was presented the Theda Jansen Award in a private ceremony. There was no public banquet this year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.