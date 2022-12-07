QUINCY — Two more culvert will be replaced on Ellington Road, requiring additional closures on Wednesday and Thursday.
The Adams County Highway Department said Ellington Road will be closed on the west side of the intersection at North 84th Street, beginning at 8 a.m. each day. Barring complications on the work, the road is expected to reopen at 4 p.m. each evening.
