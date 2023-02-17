WASHINGTON, D.C. — Area housing authorities will receive more than $3.5 million as part of an overall $3.16 billion grant program from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
Funds from these grants, awarded to 2,770 public housing authorities across the country, are intended for capital investments by communities to improve public housing offerings.
"As I have traveled the country, I’ve heard time and again from families and seniors in public housing that a decent home in a safe community shouldn’t be too much to ask for," HUD Secretary Marcia L. Fudge said. "With this investment today, we are committing to work with our public housing authority partners to guarantee homes in public housing are worthy of the families and individuals who live there."
Awards impacting area housing authorities in Illinois include: $1.338 million to the Quincy Housing Authority; $301,381 to the Housing Authority of Adams County; $586,768 for the Pike County Housing Authority; $147,881 to the Housing Authority of the County of Brown; and $73,555 for the Hancock County Housing Authority.
In Missouri, the Housing Authority of the City of Hannibal will receive $762,096, while the Housing Authority of the City of Bowling Green will get $308,988.
The grants announced Friday are provided through HUD's Capital Fund Program, which offers annual funding to all public housing authorities to build, renovate, and/or modernize the public housing in their communities. Housing authorities can use the funding to complete large-scale improvements such as replacing roofs or making energy-efficient upgrades to heating systems and installing water conservation measures.
"Our homes shape everything from our health and safety to our hopes and sense of self," said Diane M. Shelley, HUD Midwest regional administration. "Knowing that when we invest in housing, we invest in people, today, across the Midwest, HUD is investing more than $433 million in 488 public housing authorities, including more than $149 million to 93 (public housing authorities) in Illinois, to build renovate and modernize the public housing stock to help ensure low-income families, the elderly, and persons with disabilities have safe, decent and secure homes."
