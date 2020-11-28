QUINCY — The Quincy Medical Group Foundation is holding a motorcycle raffle as part of the Cancer Crush event.
The foundation is raffling off an Indian FTR 1200 S Race Replica motorcycle and a leather jacket that retail for approximately $15,000 combined. Both are on display through New Year’s Day at the Quincy Mall near Fountain Court. The winner of the raffle will be announced at the QMG Foundation’s Cancer Crush event to be held on Friday, April 2, 2021.
Proceeds from the raffle will support local oncology patients with the expenses associated with cancer treatment and other needs, such as transportation and housing.
Since 2014, Cancer Crush has raised more than $480,000 for local patients in their fight against cancer. Cancer Crush recently transitioned to the QMG Foundation to carry on the mission of the event.
“The motorcycle raffle is a great way for our community to get involved with Cancer Crush and support our local patients and ease the financial burden of a cancer diagnosis,” said QMG Community Relations Specialist Morgan Parker.
To purchase a ticket online, visit qmgfoundationshop.com. Tickets are $20 each. Entrants must be 18 or older to enter.
Purchasers do not have to be present at the time of the drawing to win.