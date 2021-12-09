MOUNT STERLING, Ill. — The Mount Sterling Municipal Airport is receiving more than $1 million for safety improvements as traffic has been on the up-swing recently.
Paul Walker, the airport manager for the field, said there are a couple of different projects happening, but taxiway expansion is the biggest focus for the funds.
"We're hoping to finish up a fence project that we started about three years ago," Walker said. "The taxiway, we don't have a set date to start on that yet, but we're going to be running the taxi to the north end."
Walker said Dot Foods in Mount Sterling is a primary customer of the airport, both for their company and bringing in representatives of other companies that are working with Dot.
"But it's not just Dot Foods coming through," he said. "We see a lot of private planes coming in, especially with Brown, Adams, and Pike counties being such popular places for hunting. We see celebrities coming in on private planes to do some hunting."
The $1.35 million grant will be matched with $150,000 in local funding. The grant was part of $94 million distributed to nearly 100 airports across the state through the $45 billion Rebuild Illinois capital infrastructure plan.
The project will expand the airport's taxiway to the north end of the 5,905 foot long runway, making for a more complete circuit for planes coming in and taking off.
"The FAA considers it a safety issue to have planes turning around on the runway," Walker said. "This will help us eliminate some of that happening."
Walker said most airports receive some level of funding from both the Federal Aviation Administration as well as the state's department of transportation. He said for some projects, the airports will hold the funds and add them together with other years' dollars or other funding to do larger projects.
The Mount Sterling Municipal Airport will see other improvements over the next several years. Along with the fence and taxiway work, Walker said plans are being looked at to add more T-hangers that can then be used for owners of private planes to store their aircraft at the field.
Also receiving funds was the Pittsfield Penstone Municipal Airport. It received $157,500 to buy snow removal equipment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.