QUINCY — The Quincy Area Convention and Visitors Bureau is gearing up for another busy travel season as they prepare to welcome visitors to the Gem City.
This week is the 40th celebration of National Travel and Tourism Week and highlights economic growth, job opportunities and inspiring vibrant communities.
In 2021, the travel industry contributed $2.6 trillion to the economy and supported 15 million jobs according to the U.S. Travel Association. In Illinois, more than 97 million visitors spent $32.2 billion in 2021 and supported nearly 390,000 jobs.
In Adams County visitors spent $112 million and supported 963 jobs in 2021. Visitors spent $18.6 million more than the previous year. Holly Cain, executive director of the visitors bureau said it’s obvious that travel is vital to Quincy and the surrounding areas.
“We’re like a major manufacturer in the fact that we support a lot of jobs,” Cain said. “Travel also supports growth and new money coming in each year.”
Cain said Quincy and the surrounding area has a lot to offer, and she never takes that for granted.
“We have 11 museums, and sometimes it’s important to reflect on the history we have in Quincy,” explained Cain. “We received a grant to get new marketing and materials for the Dr. Richard Eells House, an official historic Underground Railroad site. Plus, there’s the development for New Philadelphia. There's just a lot to offer.”
For the National Travel and Tourism Week, See Quincy is offering free refreshments in the tourism center in Villa Kathrine. Visitors can also tour Villa Kathrine or another museum with free passes from See Quincy; they're also handing out free two hour bike passes.
“It’s a way to thank our visitors for traveling,” Cain said.
With the World Health Organization ending the COVID-19 emergency Cain expects to see even more visitors.
“People were getting out even in the pandemic, they were trying to find a way to be outside while traveling,” she said. “Now, we’re enjoying seeing people travel freely, it’s great to see the boost back. We’ve done additional marketing and we’re expecting a very strong year.”
There’s already multiple events planned, both local favorites and new events including MayFest, Bridge the Gap, youth and adult billiards, Youth Midwest Hoops, QTown Baseball, Midsummer Arts Faire, Blues in the District, Pepsi’s Little People’s Golf Championship, the Great River Film Festival and more.
Local residents can keep updated on events on the See Quincy Facebook page or sign up for a monthly e-newsletter.
