POWELLTON, Ill. — The Hancock County Sheriff's Department reported the arrest Monday of Joshua B. Seymour, 40, of Nauvoo, Ill.
According to the report, at approximately 10:18 p.m. Monday, a sheriff's deputy attempted to stop a black Harley Davidson motorcycle for traffic violations near Powellton. The driver of the motorcycle failed to stop and eventually lost control of the motorcycle.
Following a brief chase into a grassy area, the Hancock County Sheriff's Department's K9 unit was deployed and the driver was apprehended. The driver was identified as Seymour and was taken into custody on charges of speeding, fleeing and eluding and operating an uninsured vehicle. Seymour was also found to have an outstanding arrest warrant in Hancock County.
Following a search of the area by the K9 unit, deputies located drug paraphernalia and methamphetamine, according to the sheriff's department. In addition to the traffic and warrant charges, Seymour was also charged with possession of less than five grams of methamphetamine.
Seymour was lodged in the Hancock County Jail following his arrest.