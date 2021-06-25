NAUVOO, Ill. — The Nauvoo Police Department reported the arrest Thursday of Charles W. Hanley, 30, of Nauvoo.
According to the statement from Nauvoo Police, the arrest comes after an investigation into a child sex offender with mandatory lifetime registration residing unlawfully in Nauvoo.
Hanley was taken to the Hancock County Jail awaiting an initial court hearing on a charge of violating the duty to register as a sex offender, a Class 3 felony.
Hanley also was charged on a Lee County, Iowa, warrant for failure to register as a sex offender, second or subsequent offense with a $5,000 cash-only bond.
The Nauvoo Police Department was assisted in the investigation by the Keokuk, Iowa, Police Department, Lee County Sheriff's Department, Hancock County State's Attorney Rachel B. Mast, and the State of Missouri Division of Probation and Parole.