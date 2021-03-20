NEBO, Ill. — The Pike County Sheriff’s Department issued a statement on a fatal house fire in Nebo on Friday afternoon.
At around 3:40 p.m. Friday, the Sheriff’s Department was called to the scene of a fire at 530 E. Middle St. in Nebo. Following the extinguishing of the fire and a search for a missing child, the body of 8-month-old Dallas William Dean Mooney was located.
On Saturday, the body of the child was taken by the Pike County coroner to the McLean County Coroner’s Office in Bloomington for an autopsy. According to the released statement, the autopsy determined the cause of death for Mooney was smoke inhalation.
The Illinois State Fire Marshal is still investigating the cause of the fire, but the Sheriff’s Department statement said there is no suspicion of foul play.
Also at the scene were the Spring Creek Fire Department, the Pleasant Hill Fire Department, the Illinois State Police, the Illinois Conservation Police and the Illinois State Fire Marshal.