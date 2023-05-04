PITTSFIELD, Ill. — A Nebo man was arrested on numerous charges following a traffic stop in Pike County on April 30.
Pike County Sheriff's deputies conducted a traffic stop at 7:57 p.m. on West Washington Street in Pittsfield. Subsequent to an investigation, the driver of the vehicle, Ryan M. Hill, 46, of Nebo was arrested on the following charges: unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of a ammunition, unlawful possession of methamphetamine, and driving under the influence of drugs.