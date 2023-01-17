PITTSFIELD, Ill. — A Nebo man faces charges in connection with a violation of the state sex offender registration law.
Scott E. Bricking, 51, of Nebo, was arrested Friday on charges of violating the act, obstructing justice and filing a false police report.
The Pike County Sheriff’s Department began an investigation on Jan. 9 when Bricking reported his involvement in a crime. The department found no evidence supporting a crime had occurred.
In a follow-up interview Friday with Bricking, he admitted to lying about the crime which he reported, the department said, and additional information obtained from Bricking concerned a violation of the Illinois Sex Offender Registration Act.
Bricking remains in the Pike County Jail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.