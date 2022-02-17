NEBO, Ill. — A Nebo woman was arrested Tuesday after authorities executed a search warrant on a residence and found drug paraphernalia.
According to the report, the Pike County Sheriff’s Department and the West Central Illinois Task Force executed a court-authorized search at a residence in the 100 block of South Walnut Street in Nebo. Law enforcement agents found methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, and scales which were seized.
As a result of the search warrant, Tabatha L. Mulford, 45, of Nebo was arrested on charges of unlawful possession of methamphetamine, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, and a Pike County warrant for petition for revocation or probation. Mulford was lodged in the Pike County Jail.