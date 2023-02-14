NEW CANTON, Ill. — A New Canton man was arrested Friday morning following a domestic disturbance call.
The Pike County Sheriff's Department reported that deputies were dispatched to a residence in the 200 block of Walnut Street in New Canton at 7:33 a.m. Friday. It was initially reported that a firearm was discharged during a domestic disturbance.
Subsequent to the Sheriff Department's investigation, Joseph T. Young, 34, of New Canton, was arrested on charges of aggravated domestic battery, aggravated battery, domestic battery with prior conviction, unlawful restraint, obstructing justice, and home invasion.
The investigation determined that it wasn't a firearm but an air rifle that was discharged during the incident.
As a result of the investigation, in addition to Young, deputies also arrested Deidre J. Higgins, 36, of Pleasant Hill on a Pike County failure to appear warrant, and Richard D. Bernard, 28, of of New Canton on a Pike County warrant on a petition to revoke probation.
Young was lodged in the Pike County Jail with a $250,000 bond. The Pike County Sheriff's Department was assisted by the Pittsfield Police Department.