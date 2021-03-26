CARTHAGE, Ill. — The newest school superintendent in Hancock County sees the job, and a move to Carthage, as the right fit for himself and his family.
Dustin Day takes on the superintendent’s job for Carthage Elementary School District effective July 1.
Currently superintendent in Waverly Community School District in Morgan County, Day intends to follow a 90-day “entry plan” to the new job which puts an emphasis on listening in his new community.
“I want to speak to a lot of people at school, spend time speaking with the mayor, the police chief, the fire department, the community center on what there is to offer and how I can be a partner in this process,” Day said. “I need to listen to people, then I need to form a plan of how we move forward.”
The Carthage Elementary School Board, which approved hiring Day this week, hopes to see his plan mirror his success over the past six years in Waverly where he worked to double the district’s fund balance, double the days of cash on hand and lower the tax rate while also completing several construction and renovation projects including new LED lighting district-wide and a new playground.
Day’s “fiscal management, building projects and knowledge of school law were key factors in choosing him as our new superintendent,” Board President Brent Ufkes said in a news release. “The Board of Education is looking forward to working with him and continuing the right path for our students, our teachers and our families with open communication and transparency.”
Day, 47, taught and coached elementary, middle school and high school students in Auburn before serving as a principal in Tri-City Community School District and also in Waverly while serving as superintendent. Knowledgeable about education issues statewide, Day is a guest lecturer for University of Illinois at Springfield, Aurora University and Western Illinois University.
Both the school district and the community convinced Day to make the move to Carthage.
Already familiar with the area — growing up in Abindgon and graduating from both Carl Sandburg Community College and Western Illinois University — Day knew Carthage’s outstanding reputation for athletics and academics and strong sense of community pride.
“When I did my own research in the community, it was enlightening to me how many people left the community, got a degree and came back to be part of the community,” Day said. “That speaks volumes about the wonderful place it is. I’m blessed to be a part of it.”
Day intends to be visible in the community, approachable and willing to listen to residents.
“They give me the two most valuable things they have — their money, taxpayer money, and their children. That’s a big responsibility,” Day said. “I want to make sure both things are treated with respect and that I’m doing the best I can every single day for the best quality education for students while being fiscally responsible.”
Day and his wife Deanne, a nurse, have two daughters — Caitlin, a sophomore at the University of Illinois Springfield, and Josie, a fifth-grader.
The Days already have bought a home in Carthage and intend to move soon after the school year ends.
“Carthage has so much going for it. I can’t tell you how many times in the last two months I’ve made the drive with my family,” he said. “We’ve eaten at the restaurants, drove around the town, met individuals and confirmed my decision of why Carthage sets itself apart.”